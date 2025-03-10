Ole Miss Women's Basketball Reaches AP Top 25 as Selection Sunday Nears
The Ole Miss Rebels were put out of the SEC Tournament by the Texas Longhorns last week, but they found themselves back inside the AP Top 25 on Monday.
The Rebels (20-10) had spent some time outside of the Top 25 after some hiccups in the regular season, but a strong close to the campaign proved to be enough to bring them back into the fold. Ole Miss comes in at No. 25 in this week's poll as it eyes a potential hosting spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Ole Miss finished its regular season with a win over then-No. 7 LSU in Baton Rouge, and it rode that momentum to a win over Mississippi State in the Rebels' first action of the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Greenville, S.C. The following day, coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's team dropped a 70-63 game to the Texas Longhorns to end their stay in the tournament.
According to the latest installment of women's bracketology from ESPN, Ole Miss could be in position to host in the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels are listed as a 4 seed in Region 3 (Spokane) where they would host 5-seed Kansas State, 12-seed George Mason and 13-seed Missouri State.
The Rebels will learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday, a televised event that is set to take place on March 16. The seeding announcements for the women's bracket will begin at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.