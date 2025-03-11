Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Madison Scott Wins 2025 Gillom Trophy
Ole Miss women's basketball may have wrapped up their time in the SEC Tournament on Friday, but that hasn't stopped the Rebels from receiving attention.
Ole Miss star Madison Scott was awarded the 2025 Gillom Trophy, the Ole Miss athletic department announced on Monday.
The trophy is presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort to the best women's basketball player in the state of Mississippi, and it is returning to Oxford for the fourth time in five years. The award comes alongside Scott's Second Team All-SEC honors, which was announced on Tuesday.
The senior from Indian Head, Maryland, is averaging 11.9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game. So far this season, Scott has shot 47.8% from the floor, 25% from 3-point range, and 73.1% from the free-throw line. Scott has been an anchor for the Rebels this season, with big performance's in the SEC Tournament and many big wins as the program looks to earn a host spot in the NCAA Tournament.
The Rebels will learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday, a televised event that is set to take place on March 16. Seeding for the women's bracket will begin at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.