Team(s)
Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Receives Bid to 2022 NCAA Tournament

After 15 years, the Ole Miss Women's Basketball team is finally going dancing again.
The Ole Miss women's basketball team will compete in the 2022 NCAA tournament for the first time in 15 years.

The Rebels were selected to play against the South Dakota Coyotes during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday night.

Ole Miss received a No. 7 seed in the Wichita Region of the NCAA tournament. 

This will be the Rebels' 18th trip to the tournament all-time and their first under head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin. McPhee-McCuin's last appearance in the NCAA tournament was in 2016 with the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Led by senior forward Shakira Austin, Ole Miss finished the season with a 23-8 record and a fourth-place finish in the SEC. 

Austin is a projected top-five pick in the WNBA Draft after leading the Rebels in scoring with 15.4 points per game and surpassing 1,000 career rebounds.

Austin's stellar season earned her the Gillom Trophy for the second year in a row on Monday, March 7. The Gillom Trophy is presented to the best female collegiate basketball player in the state of Mississippi every year.

Austin is just one of seven active Division 1 players with 1,500 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Ole Miss went dancing back in 2007 and made it all the way to the Elite Eight, the farthest the Rebels have ever made it into the tournament.

The Rebels are slated to play the coyotes in the first round of March Madness Friday, March 18, at 12:30 p.m. CT. The matchup will be televised on ESPN2.

