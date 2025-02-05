'Played the Right Way': Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard Breaks Down 98-84 Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss basketball dominated Kentucky on Tuesday night, beating the Wildcats 98-84.
The Rebels used a 23-point halftime lead to down the Wildcats, as Kentucky was never able to close the gap in the second half.
"I thought we just played the right way" head coach Chris Beard said in an interview postgame. "We were sharing the ball, most of our baskets were assisted. So as a coach, that's something you're always looking at."
The Rebels shot 54.7% from the floor, and 43.3% from three-point range, alongside 24 assists. Beard is absolutely right: a concentrated effort to spread the ball around opened up a barrage of shots for Ole Miss.
A strong defensive effort also helped the Rebels in Tuesday's game. Kentucky shot just 38.7% from the floor in the first half while also committing eight turnovers, which lead to nine points for Ole Miss in the game.
"I thought our defense was our best 20 minutes of defense in the first half" Beard said.
"First half defense was really, really good, second half, a lot we can get better at."
The defense wasn't as stingy in the second half with the Wildcats out-scoring the Rebels 53-44, but Ole Miss continued to make stops and scored at opportune times which was enough to keep Kentucky at bay. Overall, a rock-solid defensive performance, but as Beard said, there is plenty Ole Miss can do to improve.
Ole Miss is in a great spot following the victory, gaining a crucial conference win, while also showing room for improvement. Taking down Kentucky served as the Rebels' sixth win of conference play, and they will look to build on that mark in the days ahead.
The Rebels travel to Baton Rouge on Saturday for their next contest. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on the SEC Network.