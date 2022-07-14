Skip to main content

Ole Miss Men's Basketball Announces 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

The Ole Miss Rebels Men's basketball team has released the non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels Men's basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Thursday.

Ole Miss hoops announced on Tuesday that the UT Martin Skyhawks would be a part of the 2022-23 non-conference schedule, and Rebel fans did not have to wait long for the remainder of the schedule to be revealed. 

Here is how Ole Miss will begin the 2022-23 season. 

2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule 

Nov. 7 - Alcorn State Braves

Nov. 11 - Florida Atlantic Owls

Nov. 15 - Chattanooga Mocs

Nov. 18 - UT Martin Skyhawks

Nov. 24-27 - ESPN Events Invitational (Orlando, Fla.)

Dec. 3 - Memphis Tigers (Away)

Dec. 10 - Valparaiso Beacons

Dec. 14 - UCF Knights

Dec. 17 -  Temple Owls

Dec. 20 - North Alabama Lions

Jan. 28 - Oklahoma State Cowboys (SEC/Big 12 Invitational)

The Rebels open the regular season at home in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion against the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, Nov. 7. Ole Miss then has three home matchups against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Chattanooga Mocs, and UT Martin before traveling to Orlando, Fla., for the ESPN Events Invitational from Nov. 24-27. 

Ole Miss will continue its road trip against the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, Dec. 3, and then head back to Oxford, Miss., for four home games against the Valparaiso Beacons, UCF Knights, Temple Owls, and North Alabama Lions. 

The Rebels wrap up their 2022-23 non-conference schedule with an away game versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the 2023 Big 12/South Eastern Conference Challenge. 

