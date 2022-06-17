Rebels Draw Familiar Opponent in 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge

The matchups for the 2023 Big 12/SEC Challenge were released on Thursday, and Ole Miss will face a familiar opponent in the college basketball event.

The Rebels have seen Oklahoma State across multiple sports in recent years, and they will travel to Stillwater to take on the Cowboys in 2023. Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news.

The matchups for the challenge are as follows:

Arkansas Razorbacks at Baylor Bears

Kansas Jayhawks at Kentucky Wildcats

Texas Longhorns at Tennessee Volunteers

TCU Horned Frogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners

Auburn Tigers at West Virginia Mountaineers

Ole Miss Rebels at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Florida Gators at Kansas State Wildcats

Iowa State Hawkeyes at Missouri Tigers

Texas Tech Red Raiders at LSU Tigers

The Rebels and Cowboys have met three times before – all at neutral sites – with their most recent meeting coming at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Nov. 29, 2019 as part of the NIT Tipoff Championship.

The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to put last season behind them and open up 2022-23 with a win. The team lost nine of its last 10 games to close out the year, but luckily the only way to go is up after a 13-19 finish.

The Rebels were the second worst scoring offense in the conference last season (68.1 points), but are returning some major contributors that are in position to improve upon positives from last year.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.