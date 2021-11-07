Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    Through the Lens: Recapping Ole Miss' 83-76 Friday Night Win Over Trevecca

    The Rebels got off to a rough start in the preseason scrimmage, but were ultimately able to pull out the win
    Author:
    Orange Burger Business Twitter Header

    Ole Miss hosted their first home game of the season in an exhibition against Trevecca. The game was held Friday night. Ole Miss had a competitive game on the court as Trevecca was ahead of the Rebels the majority of the game. 

    The Rebels were happy to be back in the SJB Pavillion with a sense of normality since they have not been able to fill the stands to 100% capacity in almost two years due to COVID guidelines. 

    The Rebels nearly faced a disaster on Friday, with Ole Miss was trudging behind the Trojans by 10 points having rebel fans on the edge of their seats. 

    Recommended for You

    But thanks to the leadership of Jarkel Joiner and his 26 points, along with Austin Crowley's vital free throws, the Rebels were able to pull out the win. 

    The game was tied at 71-71 with less than three minutes left, but Ole Miss made the momentum shift at that point and took control of the game. 

    Ultimately, the Rebels were able to win the game 83-76, but there are some significant improvements to be made, according to Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis.

    "Watching the game, I am concerned about some things," Davis said. "We will correct them though, but I've seen us do a lot better." 

    Ole Miss will host New Orleans on Nov. 9 (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. to start their season. 

    IMG_4408
    IMG_4412
    IMG_4414
    IMG_4410
    IMG_4413
    IMG_4417
    IMG_4416
    IMG_4420
    IMG_4433
    IMG_4418
    IMG_4443
    IMG_4435
    IMG_4442
    IMG_4440
    IMG_4444
    IMG_4447
    IMG_4445
    IMG_4448
    IMG_4456
    IMG_4450
    IMG_4451
    IMG_4457
    IMG_4462
    IMG_4469
    IMG_4463
    IMG_4470
    IMG_4474
    IMG_4476
    IMG_4478
    IMG_4481
    IMG_4486
    IMG_4480
    IMG_4487
    IMG_4488
    IMG_4483
    IMG_4503
    IMG_4501
    IMG_4502
    IMG_4506
    IMG_4504
    IMG_4510
    IMG_4517
    IMG_4515
    IMG_4519
    IMG_4520
    IMG_4521
    IMG_4522
    IMG_4524
    IMG_4527
    IMG_4523
    IMG_4528
    IMG_4529
    IMG_4530
    IMG_4533
    IMG_4534
    IMG_4540
    IMG_4541
    IMG_4536
    IMG_4543
    IMG_4538
    IMG_4542
    IMG_4544
    IMG_4548
    IMG_4551
    IMG_4545
    IMG_4546
    IMG_4554
    IMG_4557
    IMG_4552
    IMG_4558
    IMG_4560
    IMG_4562
    IMG_4568
    IMG_4565
    IMG_4571
    IMG_4573
    IMG_4570
    IMG_4580
    IMG_4574
    IMG_4576
    IMG_4581
    IMG_4582
    IMG_4584
    IMG_4583
    IMG_4585
    IMG_4587
    IMG_4590
    IMG_4577
    IMG_4591
    IMG_4595
    IMG_4598
    IMG_4600
    IMG_4601
    IMG_4606
    IMG_4599
    IMG_4605
    IMG_4612
    IMG_4607
    IMG_4610
    IMG_4614
    IMG_4613
    IMG_4616
    IMG_4617
    IMG_4609