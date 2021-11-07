Through the Lens: Recapping Ole Miss' 83-76 Friday Night Win Over Trevecca

The Rebels got off to a rough start in the preseason scrimmage, but were ultimately able to pull out the win

Ole Miss hosted their first home game of the season in an exhibition against Trevecca. The game was held Friday night. Ole Miss had a competitive game on the court as Trevecca was ahead of the Rebels the majority of the game.

The Rebels were happy to be back in the SJB Pavillion with a sense of normality since they have not been able to fill the stands to 100% capacity in almost two years due to COVID guidelines.

The Rebels nearly faced a disaster on Friday, with Ole Miss was trudging behind the Trojans by 10 points having rebel fans on the edge of their seats.

But thanks to the leadership of Jarkel Joiner and his 26 points, along with Austin Crowley's vital free throws, the Rebels were able to pull out the win.

The game was tied at 71-71 with less than three minutes left, but Ole Miss made the momentum shift at that point and took control of the game.

Ultimately, the Rebels were able to win the game 83-76, but there are some significant improvements to be made, according to Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis.

"Watching the game, I am concerned about some things," Davis said. "We will correct them though, but I've seen us do a lot better."

Ole Miss will host New Orleans on Nov. 9 (Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m. to start their season.

LOOK: Photo Gallery of Ole Miss vs Trevecca: