    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Through the Lens: Square Jam Hypes Up Anticipation for Basketball Season
    Publish date:

    Through the Lens: Square Jam Hypes Up Anticipation for Basketball Season

    Square Jam is held in downtown Oxford in anticipation for basketball season
    Author:
    Orange Burger Business Twitter Header

    Square Jam is one of the most anticipated preseason events in Ole Miss Athletics.

     Both Ole Miss Men's and Women's Basketball teams meet on the court to play against each other, and fans get their first glimpses at what they will see at the Pavilion this season.

    This was the seventh time Square Jam has been held in downtown Oxford, with last weekend's edition marking the first time since the pandemic that the event has taken place. 

    The court for Square Jam is set up between the Oxford Courthouse and Oxford City Hall. 

    Recommended for You

    The teams arrived in style on a double-decker bus. Many players were waving and happy to see all the fans that came out to see them on a Friday night. The Rebelettes and Ole Miss cheerleaders lined up the court as players were called by name. The players ran out to their choice of walk-up music. 

    One of the competitions was how quickly a player could make a free throw. There was also a slam dunk contest. Jaemyn Brakefield had two young volunteers from the crowd that he leaped over that put the crowd in awe. Jarkel Joiner won the 3-point contest.

    There was a chance for two Ole Miss students to walk away with $10,000. The requirement was to make a half-court shot. Unfortunately, both students missed the basket. 

    After the hour-long event, both teams were happy to take pictures and talk with fans. 

    Ole Miss Men's Basketball plays Trevecca on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m in Oxford. Ole Miss Women's Basketball plays Belmont on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m in Oxford. 

    Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 12.56.12 AM
    Screen Shot 2021-10-23 at 12.56.00 AM
    IMG_1675
    IMG_1708
    IMG_1712
    IMG_1710
    IMG_1742
    IMG_1746
    IMG_1883
    IMG_1882
    IMG_1889
    IMG_1891
    IMG_1892
    IMG_1896
    IMG_1904
    IMG_1890
    IMG_1886
    IMG_1887
    IMG_1745

    IMG_2754
    Football

    Heisman Watch: Does Matt Corral's Injury Hurt His Odds?

    12 minutes ago
    IMG_1887
    Basketball

    Through the Lens: Square Jam Hypes Up Anticipation for Basketball Season

    1 hour ago
    Khamauri Rogers
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: SI99 DB, State's Top Prospect Khamauri Rogers Rescheduled Rebel Official Visit

    1 hour ago
    D1337DE1-9E47-4BC3-B6B3-656B5C665239-610x343.v1
    Football

    LOOK: Why’s Peyton Manning Wearing Ole Miss Jersey on TV?

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17012534
    Football

    Ole Miss Defenders Honored By SEC After Strong Performances vs. LSU

    19 hours ago
    IMG_2812
    Football

    Through the Lens: Ole Miss Celebrates 31-17 LSU Win with the Mannings

    19 hours ago
    IMG_3067
    Football

    Lane Kiffin Earns Contract Bonus After Beating LSU

    20 hours ago
    IMG_2665
    Football

    Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After Beating LSU?

    Oct 25, 2021