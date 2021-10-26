Through the Lens: Square Jam Hypes Up Anticipation for Basketball Season

Square Jam is one of the most anticipated preseason events in Ole Miss Athletics.

Both Ole Miss Men's and Women's Basketball teams meet on the court to play against each other, and fans get their first glimpses at what they will see at the Pavilion this season.

This was the seventh time Square Jam has been held in downtown Oxford, with last weekend's edition marking the first time since the pandemic that the event has taken place.

The court for Square Jam is set up between the Oxford Courthouse and Oxford City Hall.

The teams arrived in style on a double-decker bus. Many players were waving and happy to see all the fans that came out to see them on a Friday night. The Rebelettes and Ole Miss cheerleaders lined up the court as players were called by name. The players ran out to their choice of walk-up music.

One of the competitions was how quickly a player could make a free throw. There was also a slam dunk contest. Jaemyn Brakefield had two young volunteers from the crowd that he leaped over that put the crowd in awe. Jarkel Joiner won the 3-point contest.

There was a chance for two Ole Miss students to walk away with $10,000. The requirement was to make a half-court shot. Unfortunately, both students missed the basket.

After the hour-long event, both teams were happy to take pictures and talk with fans.

Ole Miss Men's Basketball plays Trevecca on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m in Oxford. Ole Miss Women's Basketball plays Belmont on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m in Oxford.