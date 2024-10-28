Takeaways and Observations: Ole Miss Basketball Dominates in First Live Action
The No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels came away with a dominating victory on Sunday as they put away the Illinois Fighting Illini in their charity exhibition.
The Rebels started strong, as they scored on their first five attempts and never lost the lead. The offensive side of the ball was strong all game, shooting just under 49 percent from the field, a little over 52 percent from the three and 75 percent from the foul line on their way to a 91-point scoring outburst.
The offense also kept the crowd involved as it connected on multiple fast break ally oops, which not only helped keep the momentum on the Rebels' side, but helped ignite the fans during the early tip-off.
While the Rebs offense was electric, the defense was just as exciting. They forced 22 turnovers and converted 25 points off turnovers to Illinois 10. However, 12 of the 22 turnovers forced were steals, the Rebels' hands looked very solid on Sunday, especially forward Malik Dia who recorded three steals.
Dia was a force on both ends of the court, finishing with an efficient 18 points on just eight shot attempts, only missing one. Dia also went 3-for-3 from behind the arc and recorded two boards and an assist.
One area of concern for the Rebels once again is rebounding. Despite a staggering 27 point win, the Rebs were out rebounded 44 to 32, allowing 15 offensive rebounds while only recording njne offensive boards of their own.
While Ole Miss still has some work to do before its season opener against Long Island next week, it looks to have a serious chance at moving up the AP Top 25 ranks and contending for a spot in the coveted NCAA Tournament this March.