Three Keys for Ole Miss Basketball to Take Down No. 14 Kentucky
Ole Miss basketball finds itself in an interesting position.
Coming off a nail-biting victory over Texas 72-69 this past Wednesday and a tough 92-82 loss to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday, the Rebels find themselves facing another critical test against No. 14 Kentucky on Tuesday night.
The Rebels have proven that they can contend with the nation's elite, but three key statistical objectives must be completed in order for Ole Miss to take down the Wildcats.
No. 1: Rebounding
The Rebels have been outrebounded 221-143 in their last five matchups. Ole Miss is currently averaging 34.05 rebounds per game, good for 265th nationally. Kentucky, on the other hand, ranks 19th in the country with 40.43 rebounds a game.
In order for the Rebels to not only win this game, but even to compete, they will have to rebound better. Look for big rebounding performances from the Rebels' big men, Malik Dia, Mikeal Brown-Jones, and Jaemyn Brakefield.
No. 2: Free-Throw Shooting
Ole Miss shot just 68.6% from the free-throw line in the loss to Auburn. For comparison, the Tigers shot 78.3% from the stripe, a full 10% better than the Rebels.
On the season, Ole Miss has shot 72.83%, good for 147th in the nation. Kentucky is ranked 160th, shooting 72.47% from the free-throw line. As seen in the loss to then-No. 13 Texas A&M, free-throws can make or break a game. While roughly a percent may not seem like much on paper, in the context of a game, free-throws can make all the difference.
With the Rebels having a below-average day from the line on Saturday, getting back to the average, or shooting above it, will be crucial to a victory.
No. 3: Turnovers
Ole Miss basketball has committed just 204 turnovers this season with an average of 9.3 per game, which is ranked fourth in the country. Kentucky is ranked 57th and has committed 224 turnovers this season, good for an average of 10.6 per game.
While 20 turnovers on the season may not seem like a vast difference, this stat paints a different picture. Both teams take care of the basketball, and whoever can control it more on Tuesday night will come away with the victory. One bad pass, or a single miscommunication can end a possession or kill a team's momentum. In the SEC, it's a fight for survival, which leads to some of the most physical games in the country. Balancing that physicality and aggression with cautiousness and clear-headedness will be crucial in winning the turnover battle.
Tip-off between the Rebels and Wildcats is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.