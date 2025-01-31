Top 2026 Player in Mississippi Sets Visit Date With Ole Miss Basketball
The Ole Miss Rebels are currently in the middle of fighting for a top tournament spot and trying to become the national champions of the current college basketball season. That does not mean, however, they haven't kept looking towards the future as they have now set another visit date with Sam Funches, the No. 1 recruit in Mississippi for the class of 2026.
On3 reported the news on Friday. Funches is currently attending Germantown High School in Mississippi, suiting up south of Oxford.
Funches has already been on campus with the Rebels on multiple occasions, but it appears his home state school is making an impact in his recruitment. He is rated as the No. 52 player nationally (No. 4 center) alongside being the top player in the Magnolia State.
Funches is listed at 6-foot-10 and 205 pounds. While he may slightly underweight for an SEC center, his pure basketball ability can make him a valuable threat in one of the top conferences in America. Going with that, he faces some of the best competition in the sport on a regular basis, including fellow four star Fred Smith a few weeks ago.
“They’re recruiting me to basically be like Malik Dia,” Funches said to On3. “Play inside out, post moves, pick and pop. Stretch out and be a difference maker.”
Funches is still a junior which means he still has plenty of time to prove himself and improve his game before moving into the college level, while Chris Beard and the current Rebels focus on their matchup with No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.
Tip-off against Auburn is set for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.