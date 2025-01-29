Where Does Ole Miss Men's Basketball Fall in March Madness Bracketology?
The Ole Miss Rebels are currently in the midst of a three-game skid against SEC opponents after starting off conference play with four straight victories. With their ups and downs, they have been continually ranked in the AP Poll as high as 16 and as low as 23 in that span.
Along side the AP ranks, March Madness is quickly approaching, keeping players, coaches and fans on their toes as they look at the updated rankings week in and week out.
This week, the Ole Miss Rebels see themselves in a consistent vicinity.
Andy Katz released his updated bracket on Tuesday around noon via March Madness' official Instagram, and Katz has the Rebels as a five-seed in the east portion of the bracket facing off against his 12 seed Arkansas State
Joe Lunardi of ESPN also has the Rebels staying high, but seeded one spot lower, where the Rebels would then find themselves as the six-seed in the Midwest taking on the winner of UNC and Ohio State.
While the season is far from over, if the Rebels were to stay consistent and pick up some key wins along the way, there is a very high possibility of staying in the 5-6 seed range and maybe even earning a top four spot.
The Rebels will return to action on Wednesday night as they take on Texas in conference play for the first time in what could be viewed as a "must-win" game after a tough road loss to Mizzou on Saturday. The Rebels and Longhorns are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. CT where it well be televised on ESPN2.