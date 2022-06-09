Four-Star Offensive Tackle Tyree Adams Discusses Camp With Ole Miss

Top 2023 recruit Tyree Adams talks to Rebel Walk about his camp with the Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. -- Tyree "The Animal" Adams, one of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 class, recently finished a camp with Ole Miss and got the opportunity to sit down with Rebel Walk to talk about his visit with the Rebels.

The four-star tackle was also in attendance for the Ole Miss spring game in April.

Adams has quickly become one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation. According to 247Sports, the New Orleans, La., native is listed as the No. 14 recruit in Louisiana, and the No. 22 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

The 6-6, 285-pound tackle discussed what stood out to him the most during his camp with Ole Miss.

"What stands out is the love and support they give me, and they recruit me hard. I love that they are making me a priority," Adams said.

Adams currently holds scholarship offers from 31 college football programs. He also has SEC offers from the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies, and Ole Miss.

He mentioned the programs that have stood out to him the most throughout his recruitment.

"LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Texas A&M," said Adams.

With his sights appearing to be set on an SEC school, Adams talked about what he is looking for the most in a program.

"A place where I will be developed into the player I know I can be," said Adams. "And also being given the opportunity to play as a freshman."

Adams has no timeline set for his commitment but plans on returning to Ole Miss soon.

"The Rebels will have an [Official Visit] from me in the fall," said Adams.

