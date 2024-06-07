86 Days to Kickoff: Caden Prieskorn's Impact For 2024 Ole Miss Rebels
With only 86 days left until the Ole Miss Rebels kick it off against the Furman Paladins, the 2024 campaign is just around the corner.
Entering the season, the Rebels look deep and loaded all over the field, and the tight end position is no exception. With the addition of Dae'Quan Wright, the Rebels feel comfortable with both their No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends. As the season is only 86 days away, it is only right that we take a look at that Ole Miss jersey number in returning Peach Bowl Offensive MVP Caden Prieskorn.
Prieskorn battled injuries entering the 2023 season that left him sidelined until Week 4 against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Tide won that game, but the Rebels finally found the tight end their offensive had been searching for. After that, Prieskorn didn't leave the field, making his presence felt in the blocking game as his ability to seal the edge and get to the next level in this RPO scheme made him a weapon in the run game.
Prieskorn had his breakout game weeks before his MVP moments in Atlanta. On Thanksgiving night, a late touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Prieskorn helped seal up the Egg Bowl and put a bow on another 10-win season in Oxford.
Prieskorn transformed into a fan favorite with his story, but his game spoke for itself as he will be one of the the top tight end prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Expect Prieskorn to have another huge season in the run and the pass games and be a team leader in a locker room full of new faces.