Amidst Sloppy Rebels’ Win, WR Malik Heath Shows Up Big

The Rebels start the 2022 season 4-0, and while the team has shown flashes of greatness, they still have room to improve.

Ole Miss defeated Tulsa 35-27 in their third home game of the season. After a dominating 28-point second quarter from the Rebels’ offense, Ole Miss was held scoreless in the second half. The defense stepped up big in the fourth quarter, limiting Tulsa to just ten second-half points.

The Rebels’ run game has been the highlight of this offense all season. Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans, and even Jaxson Dart at times have punished opponents on the ground and they all are a major reason this team is 4-0. Despite not receiving the same recognition as the running backs, senior receiver Malik Heath is also a reason Ole Miss is undefeated.

Heath has yet to have more than four catches in a game this season, and it makes sense as the Rebels’ ground game has seemingly been unstoppable. Despite the limited opportunities, Heath has turned 13 catches into 220 yards and three scores. He is also averaging an impressive 15.7 yards per catch.

In this week’s win versus Tulsa, Heath matched his season high in catches with four. These four grabs went for 75 receiving yards and a touchdown.

This was Heath’s second game with 75 or more receiving yards this season. Last week versus Georgia Tech, he had four catches and season-high 78 receiving yards.

Ole Miss hosts the No. 8 ranked Kentucky Wild Cats on Oct. 1 at 11 a.m.

