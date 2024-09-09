Are The Ole Miss Rebels The Best Offense in College Football? Statistically, Yes
After a convincing 2-0 start, the Ole Miss Rebels jumped one spot in the AP poll to No. 5 and have been statistically the best offense in the FBS.
The Rebels offense has amounted the most total yards in all of college football, which includes the number one passing offense to go along with it. The air game has racked up just under 1,000 yards in two weeks and seven touchdowns from Jaxson Dart and two-sport athlete Austin Simmons.
To go along with the air attack, the Ole Miss ground game has been just as dominant. Led by Henry Parrish Jr., who is starting his second stint in The Sip with a bang, the Rebels as a team have rushed for 501 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Behind those 17 total touchdowns and three field goals, Ole Miss has scored the most points by any offense in the country, netting 128 points in the first two weeks of the season. The Rebels are averaging 64.0 points per game.
Not only are the Rebs putting numbers on the board, they are doing it in explosive fashion. Ole Miss has the most plays that have amounted 20 or more yards, including six touchdowns from 20 or more yards, out headlined by two 61 yard catch-and-run touchdowns from Juice Wells and Tre Harris against Furman.
While the first two weeks have have looked great for the Rebs, head coach Lane Kiffin is still looking for improvement from his squad as it heads on the road for the first time this season against Wake Forest, its first Power Four opponent of the season, on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. CT.