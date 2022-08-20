Arkansas Razorbacks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 12

Last season's bout between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks was one that will be remembered in college football history. Have we come to expect anything less in this rivalry?

The Rebels held on for a 52-51 win over the Hogs in Oxford, sparked by a last-second score by Arkansas and a missed two-point conversion after time expired. ESPN named that contest the best college football game of 2021, and the matchups between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been wild in general over the last few seasons.

What will the Razorbacks bring to the table when the Rebels come to town this season? We have taken a look at Arkansas as a whole as well as its offense. Today, we will look at the team's defensive players to watch.

LB Bumper Pool

Pool is entering another season at Arkansas, and he is likely the focal point of its defense entering the 2022 season. The Razorback linebacker led the team in tackles in 2021 with 125, 7.5 of which came for a loss.

S Myles Slusher

Slusher is tied for the lead in returning interception production at Arkansas this season, having brought home two picks for 83 yards in 2021. Montaric Brown led the team in picks last year with five, but Slusher might see some of that spotlight this season.

DE Zach Williams

Williams only had 23 total tackles a season ago, but he put up 6.5 TFLs. He also recorded 3.5 sacks on the season, and he will be called on in a larger role on the Hog defensive line this season.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.