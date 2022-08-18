Skip to main content

Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 12

The Razorbacks return an offense led by a veteran quarterback in Mississippi native KJ Jefferson.

Last season's bout between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks was one that will be remembered in college football history. Have we come to expect anything less in this rivalry?

The Rebels held on for a 52-51 win over the Hogs in Oxford, sparked by a last-second score by Arkansas and a missed two-point conversion after time expired. ESPN named that contest the best college football game of 2021, and the matchups between Ole Miss and Arkansas have been wild in general over the last few seasons.

What will the Razorbacks bring to the table when the Rebels come to town this season? Yesterday, we took a broad look at Arkansas, and today, we will view their offensive playmakers for this season.

QB KJ Jefferson

Jefferson played his high school football about 30 minutes from Oxford in the town of Sardis, Mississippi. The Arkansas quarterback once suited up for the North Panola Cougars, but he is now in the SEC where he put up over 2,600 passing yards last year and rushed for over 600. 

Against Ole Miss last season, he passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns in the narrow loss.

RB Raheim Sanders

Sanders was one of the leading rushers for the Hogs last season, but he will be called on in a big way in 2022. He put up 578 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season, including 139 yards on the ground against Ole Miss in Oxford. 

WR Warren Thompson

Treylon Burks is now in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans, so expect Warren Thompson to get plenty of targets for Arkansas this season. Last year, he had 304 receiving yards and two touchdowns, one of which came against Ole Miss in a 76-yard day. 

