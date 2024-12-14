Arkansas Transfer TE Luke Hasz Announces Commitment to Ole Miss Football
The Ole Miss Rebels have added yet another strong piece out of the transfer portal as tight end Luke Hasz committed to the program on Saturday.
Hasz was recently in Oxford for a visit, and he commits to the Rebels as the team is expected to lose tight end Caden Prieskorn this offseason. You can view his commitment post below.
Hasz has spent two seasons with the Razorbacks where he has hauled in a combined 577 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The tight end committed to Arkansas out of Bixby (Oklahoma) High School as a four-star prospect, good enough to make him the No. 12 player nationally at his position and the No. 4 player out of Oklahoma in the 2023 cycle.
This marks Ole Miss' fifth transfer portal commitment this month and the third that has come on the offensive side of the football. Hasz is also the first offensive skill player to commit to the Rebels out of the portal with the other two being offensive linemen in Patrick Kutas (Arkansas) and PJ Wilkins(Charlotte).
Interestingly enough, Hasz is also the third player from the Razorbacks to pledge to Ole Miss in this cycle, joining the aforementioned Kutas and cornerback Jaylon Braxton who pledged to the Rebels on Friday night.
You can keep up with all of Ole Miss' transfer portal additions and subtractions here with our tracker.