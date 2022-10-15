Skip to main content

Auburn Makes QB Change in First Quarter While Trailing No. 9 Ole Miss

Things have started poorly for the Tigers in their trip to Oxford.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels opened up a 14-0 lead on the visiting Auburn Tigers in the first quarter of Saturday's game, and the Tigers have made a change at quarterback.

Robby Ashford drew the start for Auburn at quarterback after original starter T.J. Finley was injured earlier in the season, but following a 1-for-3 passing quarter from Ashford complete with an interception and -19.3 QBR, the Tigers inserted Finley into the game to close out the quarter.

Prior to the move, Ole Miss scored via two Jaxson Dart passes, one to Dayton Wade and one to Zach Evans. The Rebels forced a fumble on a sack of Finley on his first possession under center. Ole Miss was able to score on the ensuing possession in Auburn territory via a run from Evans.

You can follow along for updates between the Rebels and Tigers here.

UPDATE: Following the Finley fumble, Ashford reentered the game at quarterback for Auburn.

