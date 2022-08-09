Austin Keys Discusses Return From Injury, Competition In Rebel Linebacker Room

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of fall camp, and while the ongoing quarterback competition is a source of speculation, there are other position groups to watch during this stretch, namely at linebacker.

Austin Keys is looking to bounce back from an injury sustained a season ago, and he is focused on bettering himself and his teammates before this season kicks off on Sept. 3.

"Coming back from an injury, I feel like I came back stronger and more mentally tough," Keys said. "Just understanding the scheme and all the jobs I have to do."

The linebacker room, like many position groups for Ole Miss, is full of competition as athletes seek playing time this season.

"Competition across the board is football," Keys said. "I expect competition. We try to compete and make each other better.

"I'm just taking it day-by-day. I do feel like I am 100 percent. My approach to the spring was, 'Why not now?' I'm looked at as a leader now, so I have to come in strong and hard and work every day."

Even while players are competing against one another, at the end of the day, they're on the same team, and one player getting better means the same across the board for the entire Rebel squad.

"Praise to those guys," Keys said. "We come together as one every day, and I feel like I can trust every player in that room."

The Rebels open their season at home against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

