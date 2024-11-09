'Ball Out!' Ole Miss TE Dae'Quan Wright Looks to Continue Hot Streak vs. Georgia
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels welcome the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday, and tight end Dae’Quan Wright is hoping to carry over his solid performance from last week against Arkansas.
Earlier this week, Wright shared his mentality coming into the Georgia game despite last week’s short notice of his start.
“Just play football, you know,” Wright said.“Ball out regardless of if there is a man down or not.”
“Ball out” indeed as Wright finished the day with a career single-game high in receptions, yards and touchdowns, going for nine catches, 99 yards, and two scores in a dominating 63-31 win over Arkansas.
While his receiving numbers were great. Wright also spoke on how he and the other skill positions are continuing to work on their run blocking.
“It’s definitely coming along for all of us,” Wright said. “We’re definitely working on that, every week, every day, so I think it's coming along real good.”
Run blocking will be crucial in this week's high-intensity matchup against Georgia as rain is forecasted for a majority of Saturday with the thick of it being around kickoff. Ole Miss has struggled to produce much of a rushing attack during conference play, but it could be the difference between a win and a loss against the Bulldogs.
Head coach Lane Kiffin is also looking for multiple backs to contribute following the injury to Henry Parrish Jr. last week.
"We're going to need some guys to step up," Kiffin said. "That's a big loss for us. [Parrish had] done well this year with the ball and in protection, so it is what it is. People face injuries, and teams face adversity, and that room is facing it. Need guys to play well."
Wright and the rest of the Rebels offense will have to hold off the Bulldogs strong front seven if they want to have a well-rounded offense on Saturday.
The Rebels and Bulldogs face off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Oxford, and the game will be televised on ABC.