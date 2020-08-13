Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Last week, we took a deep dive into the SEC's 10-game plan to play fall football and took a look at recruiting trends within Mississippi.

Then all hell broke loose, and that's what we're here to discuss this week.

It's been an insane few days, as you can probably hear in our voices in this week's episode. We will attempt to unpack the ramifications of the latest crazy week in college football. And somehow, the SEC is still rolling!

See above for the full video or below for the podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts:

More From The Grove Report:

Justin Fields, Others Should Be Able to Start at Ole Miss and the SEC in 2020 — There’s Precedent

Reactions From Across the SEC on the Chaos in College Football

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.