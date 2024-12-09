The Grove Report

Betting Guide to Ole Miss Football vs. Duke in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Who does Vegas currently favor in this season's Gator Bowl between Ole Miss and Duke?

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
The Ole Miss Rebels learned their postseason fate on Sunday as they earned a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 2.

Ole Miss obviously came into the season seeking a College Football Playoff berth, but three losses in the regular season shot those dreams down. Still, the Rebels have a chance to earn their third double-digit-win season in the last five years, should they win the bowl game against Duke.

Duke also comes into the year 9-3 on the year under first-year head coach Manny Diaz with their losses this season coming against Georgia Tech, SMU and Miami.

Can Ole Miss gain its 10th win of the 2024 season in early January? Here's how Vegas currently views the Gator Bowl between the Rebels and Blue Devils.

WHO: Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels

RECORDS: Duke (9-3, 5-3 ACC) vs. Ole Miss (9-3, 5-3 SEC)

WHEN: Jan. 2 -- 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: EverBank Stadium -- Jacksonville, Fla.

BETTING LINE (via FanDuel): Duke +11.5, Ole Miss -11.5

MONEY LINE: Duke +340, Ole Miss -450

OVER/UNDER: 54.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

