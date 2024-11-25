Betting Odds: How Does Vegas View Egg Bowl Between Ole Miss, Mississippi State?
The Ole Miss Rebels were served a massive blow on Saturday when their loss to the Florida Gators severely damaged their College Football Playoff hopes, but there is still one regular season game left to play, and it comes against in-state rival Mississippi State.
Since Lane Kiffin has been the head coach at Ole Miss, the Rebels are 3-1 in Egg Bowls, and they will look to win their fourth in that span on Friday. The Bulldogs have not had a solid year (currently holding a record of 2-9 overall and 0-7 in the SEC), but history indicates that almost anything can happen in this rivalry series.
With that in mind, how does Vegas view Ole Miss' chances of earning another Egg Bowl win on Friday? According to the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Rebels are a 26.5-point favorite over State this week with the money line being a whopping -4000 in Ole Miss' favor compared to a mark of +1400 for Mississippi State.
That's a lot of points, but even after a disappointing showing over the weekend for the Rebels, it appears that Vegas likes their chances to win their second straight Egg Bowl and fourth in the last five years.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.