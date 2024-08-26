Betting Odds: How Much is Ole Miss Favored By Against Furman?
Game week is here for the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels as they prepare to play host to the Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night.
As is often the case when a Power Four program takes on an FCS opponent, Ole Miss is favored to win this week's game, according to the betting experts in Vegas, and FanDuel Sportsbook released its Week 1 odds on Sunday to show just how big the Rebels' advantage is.
You can view the odds from FanDuel below.
Furman Paladins vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
Furman: +42.5 (-110)
Ole Miss: -42.5 (-110)
Money line: N/A
Over/Under: 60.5
The Rebels are favored by 42.5 points on Saturday, and that's a wide margin for such an early season game. However, Ole Miss is expected to challenge for a College Football Playoff berth this season, putting it among some of the stoutest programs in the FBS, and it should be able to easily handle an FCS team, if all goes according to plan.
Furman has not been a slouch FCS program in recent seasons, however. The Paladins have appeared in the FCS playoffs in each of the last two seasons, seeing an exit in the quarterfinals a year ago.
Can Ole Miss cover this large spread on Saturday? Kickoff in Oxford is slated for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.
