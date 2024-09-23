Betting Odds: How Much is Ole Miss Favored By Against Kentucky?
The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are welcoming their stiffest test of the season to date on Saturday in the form of the Kentucky Wildcats in what will serve as the Rebels' conference opener.
Ole Miss (4-0) has cruised through non-conference play, outscoring opponents by a combined total of 220-22 through four games. Kentucky enters Saturday's matchup with a 2-2 record after taking down Southern Miss and Ohio but suffering losses to South Carolina and Georgia.
The Rebels have yet to be really challenged so far in the 2024 campaign, but from here on out, they will face SEC opponents in the regular season. With that comes an uptick in competition, even in the form of a .500 Kentucky team at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Still, Vegas views Ole Miss has a heavy favorite in Saturday's game. According to FanDuel Sportsbook at the time of this writing, the Rebels are favored to beat Kentucky by 17.5 points this weekend, and you can get Ole Miss' money line at -850 odds compared to +570 for Kentucky.
These lines will fluctuate throughout the week, but if Vegas is right in this case, Ole Miss should be able to start the season 5-0 with a win over the Wildcats. Kickoff on Saturday in Oxford is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
