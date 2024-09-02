Betting Odds: How Much is Ole Miss Favored By Against Middle Tennessee in Week 2?
The Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off an impressive beatdown of the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday night, but the page is quickly turning to Week 2 for Lane Kiffin's squad when they will play host to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
MTSU seemed to struggle at times on Saturday night against FCS Tennessee Tech, picking up a 32-25 win while being outgained on offense 341-328. Ole Miss opened as a rather large favorite over Middle Tennessee according to Vegas, but now that Labor Day is here, how much are the Rebels projected to win by on Saturday?
You can see the current odds below from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Ole Miss Rebels
SPREAD: Ole Miss -40.5 (-115), Middle Tennessee +40.5 (-105)
MONEY LINE: N/A
OVER/UNDER: 62.5 (-110)
As of this writing, Ole Miss is favored by almost as much as it was against Furman last week. That line moved to around 45 points prior to kickoff, and the Rebels were covering the spread by halftime in Week 1.
This is once again a lot of points, but if Ole Miss' offense can play like it did last week (and if MTSU struggles on defense), it's reasonable to think that the Rebels could once again cover this line.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Middle Tennessee is set for 3:15 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
