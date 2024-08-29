Betting Odds, How To Watch: Ole Miss Hosts Furman in Season Opener
The Ole Miss Rebels are set to open their 2024 college football season on Saturday against the FCS Furman Paladins at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss is coming off its first 11-win season in program history, complete with a victory in the Peach Bowl over Penn State in 2023. The Rebels now have their sights set on a College Football Playoff berth after returning a good deal of talent from last year's team and adding some difference makers in the transfer portal.
Furman enters as a decent team in its own right for the FCS level. The Paladins have made the FCS playoffs in back-to-back seasons, seeing their campaign come to a close in overtime of the quarterfinal round against Montana.
The Rebels appear to be the better team on paper entering this game, and they will look to start their season 1-0. Here's how you can watch and listen to the action on Saturday as well as betting odds for the contest.
WHO: Furman Paladins vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 31 -- 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Miss.
TELEVISION/STREAMING: SEC Network+/ESPN+
RADIO: Ole Miss Radio Network
LINE (FanDuel): Furman +42.5, Ole Miss -42.5
MONEY LINE: N/A
OVER/UNDER: 60.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
