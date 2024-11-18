The Grove Report

Betting Odds: Is Ole Miss Football Favored at Florida This Week?

Can the Ole Miss Rebels come away with a win in The Swamp this weekend?

John Macon Gillespie

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mississippi won 63-31. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with yet another must-win game this weekend when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.

Florida, who took down the LSU Tigers over the weekend, is one win away from bowl eligibility under third-year head coach Billy Napier. The Gators will need a win over Ole Miss, Florida State or both to reach the six-win mark and punch their ticket to the postseason.

For the Rebels, they are coming off a program-defining win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 9 followed by a bye week, so keeping the positive momentum going will be the primary goal for head coach Lane Kiffin & Co. in the final two games of the regular season.

Can Ole Miss come away with a win in The Swamp this week? Here's what Vegas thinks according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

SPREAD: Ole Miss -9.5, Florida +9.5

MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -375, Florida +290

OVER/UNDER: 55.5

According to these odds, Ole Miss is a two-score favorite in Gainesville this week, but Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is a notoriously difficult place to play in the Southeastern Conference. With Florida seemingly playing better football as of late, the Rebels will have to be on their toes in order to come away with the win.

Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Florida is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.

Published
John Macon Gillespie
JOHN MACON GILLESPIE

John Macon Gillespie is the publisher of The Grove Report and has experience on the Ole Miss beat spanning five years.

Home/Football