Betting Odds: Is Ole Miss Football Favored at Florida This Week?
The Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with yet another must-win game this weekend when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators.
Florida, who took down the LSU Tigers over the weekend, is one win away from bowl eligibility under third-year head coach Billy Napier. The Gators will need a win over Ole Miss, Florida State or both to reach the six-win mark and punch their ticket to the postseason.
For the Rebels, they are coming off a program-defining win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 9 followed by a bye week, so keeping the positive momentum going will be the primary goal for head coach Lane Kiffin & Co. in the final two games of the regular season.
Can Ole Miss come away with a win in The Swamp this week? Here's what Vegas thinks according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
SPREAD: Ole Miss -9.5, Florida +9.5
MONEY LINE: Ole Miss -375, Florida +290
OVER/UNDER: 55.5
According to these odds, Ole Miss is a two-score favorite in Gainesville this week, but Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is a notoriously difficult place to play in the Southeastern Conference. With Florida seemingly playing better football as of late, the Rebels will have to be on their toes in order to come away with the win.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Florida is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.