Betting Odds: Is Ole Miss Football Favored vs. South Carolina This Weekend?
The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels struggled mightily on Saturday in an upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats, and they will look to right the ship this weekend when they travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia.
This will mark the Rebels' second road game of the season and their first within the confines of the Southeastern Conference. That presents a stiff challenge, especially considering the fact that the last time Ole Miss traveled to face the Gamecocks, they suffered a 16-10 upset in 2009.
How does Vegas view Saturday's game? Ole Miss opened as a 10.5-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but the line has moved to 9.5 in the Rebels' favor, as of this writing. That's still a multi-score advantage, but Ole Miss was also heavily favored against Kentucky last weekend, so that's not a guarantee that the Rebels will pick up the win.
South Carolina has already faced Kentucky this season, and it gained a 31-6 win in Week 2 of the season. Since then, however, the Wildcats have seemed to regain their footing, as evidenced by their win in Oxford last week.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and South Carolina is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ESPN.