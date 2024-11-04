Betting Odds: Who Does Vegas Favor Between Ole Miss Football and Georgia?
The Ole Miss Rebels have what head coach Lane Kiffin called the "test of all tests" this weekend when they play host to the Georgia Bulldogs in Oxford.
The Rebels need a win over the Bulldogs to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive through the rest of November, but Georgia will feature the most talented roster Ole Miss has seen so far this season when they take the field on Saturday. Both teams are coming off a win last week, but who does Vegas currently give the edge in this SEC showdown?
According to the current odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss is a slight underdog in Saturday's game against Georgia. You can view the odds below.
SPREAD: Georgia -2.5, Ole Miss +2.5
MONEY LINE: Georgia -137, Ole Miss +114
OVER/UNDER: 54.5
Obviously, this is not an insurmountable point spread for the Rebels, especially since they get the Bulldogs at home in Oxford. Ole Miss has known for a while that it needed to win out in the remainder of its schedule to earn a spot in the CFP field, and the Georgia game has been circled as the biggest hurdle on the slate for weeks. The Rebels will have their work cut out for them on Saturday, but Vegas seems to give them a puncher's chance against coach Kirby Smart's team.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Georgia is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.