    • October 17, 2021
    Braylon Sanders Questionable to Return vs. Tennessee

    The Ole Miss wide receiver left the game with an injury in the first quarter.
    Author:

    Following Ole Miss' first possession against Tennessee, wide receiver Braylon Sanders is questionable to return with a lower body injury.

    Sanders almost hauled in a one-handed catch in the end zone on a Matt Corral early in the first quarter, but he was unable to secure it. The Rebels later scored on a Snoop Conner rush from a yard out.

    READ MORE: Live Updates: No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers

    Sanders is the Rebels' second-leading receiver so far this season with 292 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Stay tuned to TheGroveReport.com for updates on Sanders as well as coverage from the Rebels and Volunteers in Knoxville.

    The Rebels currently lead Tennessee 7-0 in the first quarter.

