The Ole Miss Rebels head into the matchup as the preseason favorite, but the Vanderbilt Commodores has consistently shocked the country.

As former underdogs themselves, Ole Miss understand the pressure a tough schedule places Commodores. Despite the expected win from the Rebels, the Commodores have a strength of its own, even without star Diego Pavia, the retention rate among veterans stands out as a positive.

Strength in the Anchor

Tight End Versatility

On the field, the Commodores’ biggest strength would have to be the versatility of the tight end position. Even with losing Eli Stowers to the NFL, the Commodores return Cole Spence, who posted 233 yards last season, and is expected to take a larger role this year. They are adding East Carolina’s Jayvontay Connor who added one hundred to Spence’s yards with 333 on the year, training under new Ole Miss offensive coordinator John David Baker.

Vanderbilt has a strong commitment to running the football. Similar to Ole Miss’ style, the Commodores have consistently sought out a physical ground attack with a strong tight end group with a goal of moving the ball. The team leans on the ball movement in the run to control the tempo of the game.

Position Flexibility

Former quarterback Walter Taylor is taking on the role of tight end due to his sheer size and athletic ability would allow him to succeed much more there than he did at quarterback.

Taylor’s main concern was the ability to actually play, not just sit on the sidelines.

Fighting the Turnovers

The quarterback transition from Heisman finalist and the one who changed the Commodores, Diego Pavia, has moved on to an undrafted career in the NFL. Replacing the standout athlete will be a threat to the offense, putting immense pressure on Jared Curtis, the five-star freshman, who is looking to start the season.

Pavia is not the only asset the Commodores are losing; they have four starters to replace on the Offensive line. With a new quarterback and line, the Rebels can highlight the weak connectivity among newcomers on the line, such as North Dakota State transfer Beau Johnson and Pitt transfer Lyndon Cooper, especially as they are welcomed into the strong SEC defensive line.

Not to mention the loss of star tight end Eli Stowers, who was picked up in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles. Stowers 769 yards receiving, elite blocking capabilities, and national awards make him one of the most complete tight ends in collegiate football.

Offense is not the only side rebuilding; Vanderbilt is tasked with replacing key defensive players, safety Marlen Sewell and linebacker Landston Patterson, both of whom leaves a gap in the unit’s communication and run support.

Room for Surprise

The Rebels can be in for a rude awakening if they walk in as Alabama did during the 2024 season.

The Commodores under head coach Clark Lea are 6-20 against ranked opponents, but they do have the potential for high-ranked upsets, more so than a consistent winning record.

Even though they have undergone a significant and successful change within the team, they still hold the title of “underdog” in the SEC.

The One Thing that Could Upset Ole Miss: A Ball-Control, Run-Heavy Game Plan

Vanderbilt’s plan to upset the Rebels is as simple as running the football, controlling the clock, and keeping possession on their side - something they excelled at in 2025.

The best way the Commodores can beat the Rebels is to keep the offense on the sideline. If Vanderbilt has a low possession, fourth-quarter game, the game is almost guaranteed to be in Mississippi’s control.

The Commodores have a strong “trap game” mainly for the opponents who are contenders for the College Football Playoff.

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