Bryan Harsin Fired At Auburn; Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin A Candidate?

If you're a fan of the Ole Miss Rebels, on one hand, it's a good thing that Lane Kiffin's name comes up when head coaching jobs open across the country. It means you're winning.

On the other hand, Kiffin has led the Rebels to their best start since Johnny Vaught was the team's head coach in 1962, and his departure would certainly be detrimental to that momentum.

The most recent installment of this trend has come with the opening of the head coaching position for the Auburn Tigers. Rumors had swirled since the offseason that Bryan Harsin's days on The Plains were numbered, and that recently became a reality as he was terminated this week. The question now stands: would Kiffin leave what he has built in Oxford for this new opening at an SEC West rival?

While the Rebels' head coach has a history of departing jobs overnight, just because a new opportunity has possibly arisen at Auburn does not mean that he is an automatic candidate for the job. The Tigers' booster situation is less-than-ideal, and Kiffin has already established momentum in Oxford that he would have to recreate if he were to leave.

That's not to say it's impossible that Kiffin would be interested in the job, but it's not a guarantee that he would 1. Be a candidate or 2. Take the job. If he were to become a real candidate for the position and even be interested, that doesn't mean that Ole Miss couldn't keep him. It would just have to negotiate, and money and NIL speaks loudly these days.

In short, if you're an Ole Miss fan, it's not worth panicking every time an attractive job comes open in college football. Kiffin is an attractive name currently in the coaching industry, but that does not ensure that he would immediately leave given the opportunity.

It is understandable that some Ole Miss fans are wary of these developments. Even though it happened in the 1990s, the ghosts of Tommy Tuberville's departure from Oxford to Auburn still linger in some people's minds, but take a breath, and let the situations play out. Oh, and enjoy the current climate of winning that has been established for your football team.

