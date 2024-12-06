Caleb Cunningham Shares Excitement on Joining Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Offense
The Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a massive recruiting flip last month when they landed a pledge from in-state five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham over his previous commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Cunningham's route to Ole Miss became official on Wednesday when he signed with the Rebels during the Early Signing Period, and he seems to be excited about joining head coach Lane Kiffin's offense in Oxford.
A video was shared of an interview with Cunningham following his signing where he offered some high praise for the Ole Miss coach.
"Ole Miss, they recruited me hard," Cunningham said after he signed with the Rebels on Wednesday. "When I committed to Bama, they never gave up. They're just like family. I'm comfortable with them. Close to home. I love Lane Kiffin's offense. Best head coach in college football. It's really good that I'll be getting to play under him, for sure."
Cunningham's signing came one day before his high school football career came to a close in the MHSAA Class 3A State Championship, a game that saw his Choctaw County Chargers gain a 34-27 win over the Noxubee County Tigers.
Cunningham himself was responsible for 52 receiving yards on four catches and a touchdown, and he also accounted for 42 rushing yards on seven carries.
In a press conference following Wednesday's Early National Signing Day, Lane Kiffin reciprocated some praise for his new wide receiver and shared some of his expectations.
"He could be huge," Kiffin said of Cunningham. "That was really big. He's a great player that one point looked like he was leaving the state. Got him back. Great kid, great family, and at a position of need next year with losing so much there. We have very high expectations for him."
Cunningham will be part of a new-look Ole Miss receiver room next fall that will look to fill the voids left by departing talents like Tre Harris, Juice Wells and others.