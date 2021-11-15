Two Ole Miss Rebels Earn Weekly SEC Awards

Ole Miss' Caden Costa and Caleb Warren Are Recognized For Their Performances Versus Texas A&M

Two Ole Miss Rebels have earned SEC weekly honors after beating No. 11 Texas A&M 29-19 on Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Sophomore offensive guard Caleb Warren was awarded Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week and freshman kicker Caden Costa earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors. Both players were big contributors to Saturday’s win over the Aggies.

Warren led a Rebel offensive line that dominated the trenches against the Aggies. The offensive playmakers in turn put up 504 yards of total offense which included 257 rushing yards.

Those 250 rushing yards were the most rushing yards allowed by the A&M defense this season and it was only the second time this season that A&M allowed at least 500 yards of total offense. The Aggies also did not allow at least 90 rushing yards three weeks in a row before coming to Oxford, and Warren helped running back Jerrion Ealy run for 152 yards.

The lineman also did not miss a single assignment and he played all 93 snaps of offense this week.

Costa showed off his golden leg and was perfect on field goal attempts hitting both attempts from 32 and 33 yards. Costa also hit all three of his PAT attempts and averaged 59.0 yards per kickoff.

So far in his freshman year, Costa is perfect on kicks inside 40 yards with eight and has made all but three of his 16 field goal attempts this season. Costa’s 13 field goals are the most made by a true freshman since Joshua Shene in 2006 with 14 successful attempts.

Ole Miss plays Vanderbilt in the last home game of the season for the Rebels this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

