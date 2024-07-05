Can Ole Miss Play For an SEC Title in 2024?
There is a lot of talk centering around the Ole Miss Rebels' chances to make the College Football Playoff this season, and rightfully so. But can they also achieve another program-first in 2024 and reach the SEC Championship Game?
The SEC Championship Game has been played since 1992 to crown the winner of the Southeastern Conference, and although Ole Miss has had some talented teams in that span, it has never been able to get over the hump and play in this contest. The Rebels' last conference title came in 1963, long before the advent of the SEC title game.
Could that change this season? Ole Miss is obviously one of the most popular picks to reach the newly-expanded College Football Playoff, but what about a trip to Atlanta to play for a conference title? Since the SEC is scrapping its division model this season thanks to Oklahoma and Texas joining the league, all the Rebels would need to do is finish second overall in the conference standings to make this trip.
Recently, The Sporting News released three bold predictions for Ole Miss' 2024 season, and one of these was that the Rebels will, in fact, play for a conference title. You can view an excerpt from the piece below.
"Given their 11-win season and all of the transfer momentum, there's a very real path for Ole Miss to fight their way into the conference title game. The Georgia Bulldogs are likely the favorite to win the conference, but the rest of the field is wide open for a Rebels run."
If Georgia did reach the SEC title alongside Ole Miss, it would set up a rematch of a regular season game that is scheduled to take place in Oxford on Nov. 9.
The Rebels' primary goal this season should be to reach the CFP, with or without an SEC championship. But if Ole Miss is good enough to be in the running for a playoff berth, it stands to reason that it could play for a conference title at the same time.
Alongside no longer having to fight through the SEC West, Lane Kiffin's team also has the advantage of a somewhat-favorable schedule in 2024. A road trip to Baton Rouge to face LSU is Ole Miss' toughest game on paper, next to the home date with Georgia.
Not facing the Alabama Crimson Tide could go a long way in boosting the Rebels' shot at making this ever-elusive trip to Atlanta.