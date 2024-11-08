CFP Race: Current Ole Miss Betting Odds for College Football Playoff
The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels hope to keep their College Football Playoff dreams alive this weekend with a win over the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, but how does Vegas currently view their odds to reach the CFP?
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Ole Miss currently has the 14th-best odds (+160) to reach the 12-team field. Those odds would likely increase if the Rebels are able to claim a win over the Bulldogs this weekend since Georgia is (on paper) the biggest hurdle left for Ole Miss to make it to the playoff.
That won't be easy, however. Georgia has elevated itself to the upper echelon of college football, and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin knows what the Bulldogs are capable of against fellow SEC competition.
"This is the test of all tests," Kiffin said to the media on Sunday. "This is the premier program in college football, what Alabama used to be, and [head coach] Kirby [Smart]'s done an amazing job. I think since 2021, they're 49-0 besides three losses to a team named Alabama.
"Big challenge. I think they're loaded as they have been during that run. Supremely talented roster, especially on defense. Like playing an NFL team."
Still, Vegas doesn't give Ole Miss a terrible chance of reaching the CFP, and as of this writing, the line for Saturday's game is still just 2.5 points in favor of Georgia. Perhaps the Rebels can really revive their chances this weekend after dropping two heartbreaking SEC games earlier this year that put them behind the proverbial eight ball.
Kickoff on Saturday between Ole Miss and Georgia is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.