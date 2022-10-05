Chiefs’ Running Back and Rebels’ Alum Jerrion Ealy Suspended For Next 6 Games

OXFORD, Miss.—Versatile running back Jerrion Ealy left the Rebels for the NFL draft following his junior season.

Mississippi native Jerrion Ealy posted impressive numbers every year he played at Ole Miss, eclipsing 700 rushing yards in all three seasons. In 2019, which was his freshman year, he ran for 722 yards, six touchdowns, and 6.9 yards per carry in 12 games. During his sophomore season he ran for 745 yards, nine touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry in nine games. He wrapped up his time in Oxford with 768 yards, five touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry in 12 games.

Ealy finished his collegiate career with 2,235 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry. He also added 545 receiving yards, four touchdowns, and 8.1 yards per catch to his resume. While the Kansas City Chiefs have a plethora of playmakers, getting Ealy in the rotation will be another perfect fit for their offense.

The Chiefs are known for putting stock in players that can impact the team in multiple ways, and Ealy does just that. Even though his role with the team has been put on hold, it will give the undrafted rookie more time to adjust to the pro level, learn the new system, and grow from his mistakes.

Upon his return, Ealy will joining an incredibly talented running back room with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones. And while this unit is crowded, each running back’s career has either been derailed by injuries or they have struggled to find a consistent home. Ealy will eventually have an opportunity to see the field if he puts in the work.

