Closer Look: Ole Miss Rebels Rally, And The Wide Receivers Shine

OXFORD, Miss.—The Ole Miss Rebels started their Saturday matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores sluggish and were even down 20-17 at halftime.

The offense struggled to generate points early on and the defense had trouble containing Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt’s running back Re’Mahn Davis led both teams with 105 yards on the ground.

This was the first time all season that the Rebels’ leading rusher was not the game’s leading rusher.

The Rebels’ run game has been their bread and butter all season. Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans both carried the ball eleven times. They ran for a combined 126 yards and three scores.

While they played well, both backs are usually given a heavier workload. Luckily for them, the Rebels’ offense came alive in the second half and their receivers were the workhorses in this one.

Senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo has had a solid season through five games but with so many offensive playmakers it's been difficult for him to truly stand out. That is no longer the case as Mingo finished the game with nine catches, 247 yards, and two touchdowns.

He had a jaw-dropping 27.4 yards per catch and he set the school record for most receiving yards in a single game, which was previously held by his former teammate and current New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore.

Mingo may have stolen the show, but junior transfer wide receiver Jordan Watkins also had a noteworthy performance. He finished the game with seven catches, 117 yards, and one touchdown. Watkins' longest reception of the game went for 61 yards, and he took it to the house.

