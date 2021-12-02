College Football Coaching Carousel Tracker: Report: Notre Dame DC Freeman To Take Over?

Keep up with the many job openings in the FBS this fall at The Grove Report

The college football head coaching carousel is spinning earlier, and faster, than any other season as far as most can compare.

USC kicked most of the movement off in firing Clay Helton in September, while similar moves went down at LSU and TCU in the middle of the season.

As of the last week of November 29, Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) head coaching jobs have already come open and plenty more are on the way. Sports Illustrated is tracking the macro, so The Grove Report will go micro, considering the success of the Ole Miss program this year.

Lane Kiffin's name will always be a popular one to throw out when coaching decisions are to be made and now offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is beginning to pick up momentum in the same light, especially with multiple jobs opening in his native state of Texas.

We will keep track of the carousel in one, easy-to-read place, as all the money is being put together by various departments.

LSU

Out: Ed Orgeron

In: Brian Kelly

The Latest: According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Notre Dame's Brian Kelly is expected to become the Tigers' next head coach. The announcement is expected to be made official on Tuesday.

Kelly, who has been at the helm of Notre Dame since 2010, became the all-time winning coach in program history this past season. He currently holds a record of 92-39, and has brought the Irish to the College Football Playoff twice.

Kelly, 60, also led the Fighting Irish to an undefeated season (that was later vacated by the NCAA) in 2012 and national championship appearance against Alabama. Notre Dame has finished ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll three times under his regime.

Currently, Notre Dame ranks No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Athletic director Scott Woodward stated in October that he'd be looking to make a splash hire. Splash, meet hire.

USC

Out: Clay Helton

In: Lincoln Riley

The Latest: According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, USC will hire Riley as their next head coach. The news was confirmed by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports and Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Riley has informed his staff Sunday that he will be leaving for out west in the coming hours.

Riley's name was at the height of coaching rumors over the past week after a report suggested that LSU was willing to make him the highest-paid head coach in FBS history. Following a 37-33 loss the in-state rival Oklahoma State on Saturday, Riley stated he would not become the next head coach of the Tigers.

Riley finishes his time at Oklahoma with a 55-10 record. The Sooners found their way into the College Football Playoff three times under his direction.

Notre Dame

Out: Brian Kelly

In: Marcus Freeman?

The Latest: According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, the Fighting Irish will promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head coach. The decision has not been announced by the school as of this time.

Freeman, who joined Notre Dame last year from Cincinnati, received immense praise from the players and boosters to take over for Brian Kelly, who departed the program after 12 year for LSU earlier this week. This season, the Irish defense has been the backbone of the 11-1 squad, ranking in the top 30 of total defense, pass defense and scoring defense.

Should Freeman be the, take caution in looking at the past problems for internal promotions and first-time head coaches in program history. The last time Notre Dame promoted internally was Bob Davie who followed Lou Holtz in 1997. Davie lasted five seasons after going 35-25.

The last time Notre Dame hired a coach without head coaching experience was Charlie Weis in 2005. Weis lasted five seasons after going 35-27.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, a deal has not been finalized as of this time. Tommy Reiss, Notre Dame's offensive coordinator, is expected to remain with the program despite being offer the offensive coordinator job at LSU by Kelly.

Oklahoma

Out: Lincoln Riley

In: TBD

The Latest: With Riley heading out west, Oklahoma is expected to begin its search for the next head coach. An early name in the running is Tennessee's Josh Heupel, who led the Volunteers to a 7-5 record in his first season with the program.

Hupel is best known for his time as Oklahoma's starting QB in 2000. That season, Heupel was the Heisman Trophy runner-up, an All-American, the AP Player of the Year, and a Walter Camp Award winner.

Heupel led the Sooners to an undefeated season and a national championship with a victory over Florida State in the 2001 Orange Bowl.

Florida

Out: Dan Mullen

In: Billy Napier

The Latest: According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Gators have zeroed in on Napier as the next head coach. An announcement could be made in the coming hours by the school, who had made the Ragin Cajun coach the top target following the firing of Mullen last week.

In four years with Louisiana, Napier has posted a 39-12 record. The Ragin Cajuns will be playing in the Sun Belt Championship on Saturday against Appalachian State on Saturday, a game in which Napier is expected to coach.

Virginia Tech

Out: Justin Fuente

In: Brent Pry

The Latest: According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Hokies are expected to hire Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry as their next head coach. Pry has been on James' Franklin staff since his hiring in 2014.

Pry, 51, has served as a multitude of roles in Happy Valley, being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016. The Nittany Lions' defense in 2021 finished second in scoring (16.6 points per game) and sixth in total (344 yards per game).

Pry has also served as the school's top recruiter over the past five seasons. Since 2016, Penn State has finished inside the top 20 all five seasons in recruiting, finishing top 15 on three occasions. No announcement has been made the school as of this time.

TCU

Out: Gary Patterson

In: Sonny Dykes

The Latest: The worst-kept secret in the coaching carousel was finally let out of the bag by various reports on Friday, and it appears Dykes will bring a host of SMU coaches over to TCU in the process.

Washington

Out: Jimmy Lake

In: Kalen DeBoer

The Latest: The Huskies officially announce the hiring of the Fresno State coach. DeBoer, who last coached as the offensive coordinator for Indiana, led the Bulldogs to a 9-3 record in 2020.

Washington is looking to open its passing attack after a down season from both Dylan Morris and Sam Huard. This season with the Bulldogs' DeBoer's offense thrived in the vertical passing, led by Jake Haener. The senior QB finished top 10 in passing yards (3,810), passing TDs (38) and finished top 20 in passer rating (158.3).

A former head coach at Sioux Falls, DeBoer led the Cougars to to three NAIA championships from 2005-2009 before moving to the FBS level as a coordinator. All-time he holds a 79-9 record as a head coach.

Washington State

Out: Nick Rolovich

In: Jack Dickert

The Latest: The interim coach will become the permanent coach, SI's Ross Dellenger and Richard Johnson broke on the final day of college football's regular season. Big wins over Arizona and rival Washington State likely sealed the deal here.

Texas Tech

Out: Matt Wells

In: Joey McGuire

The Latest: Baylor associate head coach and former Texas high school coach Joey McGuire is the pick for Texas Tech, in a move that makes a lot of sense given how unique it is to recruit to Lubbock. He hit the ground running, too.

Duke

Out: David Cutcliffe

In: TBD

The latest: After 14 seasons leading the Blue Devils, Cutcliffe is out at Duke. Joining the program back in 2007, Cutcliffe had a 77–97 record with Duke. He led them to one ACC Coastal Division title back in 2013 but wasn't able to replicate the same success. Duke finished with losing records in each of the last three seasons.

SMU

Out: Sonny Dykes

In: Rhett Lashlee

The latest: Pretty cut and dry as Dykes to TCU was as much a no-brainer as former OC Lashlee to leave his post as Miami's play-caller to lead the Mustang charge.

Fresno State

Out: Kalen DeBoer

In: TBD

The Latest: With Deboer headed to the Emerald City, the attention turns to who could take over in his place. Early indications suggest that former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell could be on the short list for the position.

Harrell has been on the Trojans' staff since 2019. During his time, the Trojans finished top five in total offense all three seasons. In 2020, USC led the Pac-12 in total yards per game (447.1) and fourth in points per game (30.0)

Troy

Out: Chip Lindsey

In: TBD

The Latest: Even the Group of Five programs are operating with a quick trigger these days. Lindsey got three years at Troy and wrapped up his tenure with a 15-19 record. On Saturday, the Trojans fell 45-7 to Appalachian State.

Temple

Out: Rod Carey

In: TBD

The Latest: One of the better G5 jobs came open Monday morning, per Football Scoop. Carey was just 4-15 over the last two seasons. Initial names are all over the place but Ole Miss assistant Chris Partridge, a New Jersey native who rose up the coaching ranks after a run at Paramus Catholic High School, has already been speculated on. He could also be in the mix for defensive coordinator openings to come.

Akron

Out: Tom Arth

In: Joe Moorhead

The Latest: Moorhead is expected to be named the Zips' head coaching following the Pac-12 Championship game on Saturday against No. 18 Utah. The Oregon offensive coordinator has been one of the leaders for the position since the firing of Arth last month.

Moorhead, who last coached at Mississippi State, helped the Ducks become one of the more dynamic offenses in the FBS. Currently, Oregon ranks third nationally in third-down offense (52.9%), 18th in rushing (214 yards per game) and 33rd in scoring (33.2 points per game).

Moorhead coached the wide receiver at Akron from 2004-08.

Louisiana Tech

Out: Skip Holtz

In: Sonny Cumbie

The Latest: According to multiple reports, and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated, Cumbie will be the next head coach for the Bulldogs. The Red Raiders offensive coordinator was expected to remain on staff with the hiring of Joey McGuire.

A former Tech QB, Cumbie worked his way up from being a position coach to coordinator. Prior to his return to Lubbock, the 40-year-old served at TCU's offensive coordinator from

Connecticut

Out: Randy Edsall

In: Jim Mora

The Latest: UConn somehow found a way to upgrade with the hire of the former NFL and UCLA head coach, who has ties to regions throughout the country. Some time off likely did him well, though eh stayed close to the game as an analyst for various media outlets.

Massachusetts

Out: Walt Bell

In: Don Brown

The Latest: Late over the weekend, reports surfaced of Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown taking the UMass head coaching job, with an announcement Monday morning.

Florida International

Out: Butch Davis

In: TBD

The Latest: On Monday morning, somewhat expected, multiple reports came in suggesting the program would move on from Butch Davis following the conclusion of the 2021 season later this month. Football Scoop was on this in October, citing Davis' age and lack of success in Miami over recent seasons, including a winless 2020 in the abbreviated campaign. FIU lost to Middle Tennessee 50-10 on Saturday to fall to

Georgia Southern

Out: Chad Lunsford

In: Clay Helton

The Latest: The first coach to get canned was the first to officially be named to his new gig. GSU announced Helton as the next head coach on November 3, less than two months after that dreadful USC performance against Stanford that got him bounced. The fit in his native

New Mexico State

Out: Doug Martin

In: Jerry Kill

The Latest: Kill is back in the head coaching ranks, generally good news for college football. The bad news? The Aggies are one of the worst programs in the FBS, having just wrapped up a 2-10 season under Martin. Kill is 154-101 as a college head coach while Martin was 25-74 at NMSU.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.