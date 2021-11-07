College Gameday Is Heading To Oxford

ESPN's College Gameday will be making its way back to Oxford for the first time since 2014

The Ole Miss Rebels have had an excellent season thus far under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, and now, the nation is officially beginning to take notice.

Next weekend when the Rebels welcome Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, ESPN's College Gameday will be coming along.

ESPN made the announcement on Saturday night after the Rebels and Aggies both won their Saturday contests.

It will be the first time since 2014 that ESPN has made its way to the Ole Miss campus, with the last visit coming for the Rebels epic 2014 upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

That weekend, the festivities were led by pop superstar Katy Perry, who became an honorary Ole Miss hero and took social media by storm with her antics.

The Rebels upset Alabama 23-17 on a late touchdown pass from Bo Wallace to Jaylon Walton, in front of one of the largest contingents in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium's history.

Texas A&M will be coming to town riding a four-game winning streak that began with its defeat of the then No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide, and will be coming off of a dominant win over the No. 12 ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The Aggies have won three straight over the Rebels, and hold a 9-1 record in the series overall.

Ole Miss won three straight over the Aggies from 2014-2016, with two of those wins being vacated due to NCAA penalties stemming from the investigation in the Hugh Freeze era.

