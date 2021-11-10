COLUMN: College GameDay's Return is a Sign of Ole Miss' Swift Program Revival

The Rebels are nationally-relevant again, and that transition has seemingly come overnight.

The 2019 Egg Bowl will always live in the minds of Ole Miss fans, for better or for worse.

On one hand, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty cost Ole Miss a chance at beating its in-state rival in Starkville. It was a low point for the Rebels that most fans would like to never endure again.

On the other hand, without that unsportsmanlike conduct call, there's no telling where Ole Miss football might be in the fall of 2021.

If there was ever a sign that Ole Miss was on the wrong track on the field in Matt Luke's tenure, it came on that November night. The program was floundering in the wake of being leveled by NCAA sanctions, had won just four games and wasted a chance at closing out the season with a win over Mississippi State. In 2019, a win in the Egg Bowl was all Ole Miss really had to play for at the end of the season.

Two years later, that couldn't be more untrue.

Ole Miss will return to Starkville for the first time since Elijah Moore's infamous penalty in a couple of weeks, but the program is going to be front-and-center in the college football world this Saturday when it plays host to Texas A&M. ESPN's College GameDay will be on campus live from the Grove on Saturday morning, something that has not happened in Oxford since 2014.

You all remember the story. Katy Perry and corndogs, toppling goal posts and a win over Alabama. It was a sign of the times: Ole Miss had knocked down the proverbial Goliath, and it appeared that it was here to stay.

Of course, the program was essentially cratered about two years later, and the fall was as swift as the rise had been.

After three-plus years mired in a college football purgatory, Lane Kiffin came into town, and Ole Miss is suddenly showing shades of 2014 once again. The Rebels won't win the SEC West this season barring a borderline miracle, but they are welcoming the most notable college football pregame show in the country to their campus this weekend, and that is a far cry from where things stood on that fall night in 2019. Nothing against Matt Luke, but his tenure in Oxford seemed doomed from the start, and that game in 2019 just solidified that.

Now, Ole Miss has a chance to make a statement with a win on Saturday night once again.

Ole Miss has some adversity to overcome if it wants to do that, however. The Rebels have plenty of injuries on offense that have piled up in recent weeks, and the Aggies have found their identity late in the season, but regardless of the final score, Ole Miss fans should be thrilled with where their program stands at this point in Kiffin's tenure.

At some point, maybe we'll stop discussing the fallout of the 2019 season, but as William Faulkner once said, "The past is not dead; it's not even past." Faulkner maybe knew more than he thought with this statement because his hometown Ole Miss Rebels experienced the lowest-of-lows two years ago, but it has led to a resurgence that has been meteoritic.

We'll see if this time, the rise sticks and stays.

