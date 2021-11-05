COLUMN: As Hugh Freeze Makes His Return to Oxford, His Complicated Ole Miss Legacy Lives On

Hugh Freeze's tenure in Oxford is viewed as both glorious and disastrous, and perhaps that's fair as he makes his return to Ole Miss on Saturday.

It seems like ages ago that Hugh Freeze was running the show in Oxford.

For context, Hugh Freeze's final season at the helm of the Ole Miss football program was my freshman year of college. The Rebels had recently experienced one of the highest points in program history with a win in the Sugar Bowl the previous year, and on that New Years Day, it seemed like Ole Miss was set on a trajectory that could be historic.

An NCAA investigation and call to an escort service later, and the Ole Miss program was cratered.

That begs the question: what is Hugh Freeze's legacy in Oxford? Is it one of positivity, or is it the exact opposite? Could both be possible?

There is a portion of the Ole Miss fan base that still borderline worships Hugh Freeze, and if you're an Ole Miss fan that falls into that category, this column may not be for you. I'm not here to lambast Freeze for mistakes in his personal life because we all have those moments, and I won't be the one to cast the first (or even the last) stone. What I will say, however, is that I believe Freeze's time in Oxford should be viewed through a prism as complicated as humanly possible.

Let's look at the positives first. Freeze came to Ole Miss in 2012, and the Rebels had won a combined six games the previous two seasons as the Houston Nutt tenure quickly lost its luster. Following two Cotton Bowl victories, Nutt's time in Oxford quickly fell apart, and Freeze's staff was called in to pick up the pieces.

They managed to do that.

In his first season at Ole Miss, Freeze seemed to right the ship. The Rebels won six games, tying the aforementioned total of the 2010 and 2011 seasons, won the Egg Bowl and won a bowl game in Birmingham. From an outsider's perspective, that might not seem like a lot, but for the Ole Miss fan base, it was a sign that better times were ahead.

From 2012 to 2015, Ole Miss made the postseason every year, culminating with a blowout win in the Sugar Bowl that final season. There were some ugly and painful losses mixed in (the 2014 season's Peach Bowl and 2015's loss to Memphis come to mind), but Ole Miss was finally nationally-relevant again. They were even ranked in the inaugural College Football Playoff Poll in 2014 before a Laquon Treadwell injury against Auburn crushed their national title hopes.

Make no mistake: Freeze did some great things in Oxford, but what came after that should also be taken into consideration.

As mentioned above, there were head-scratching losses. TCU, Memphis, Mississippi State and a 4th-and-25-assisted Arkansas all got in some strong licks against Ole Miss in Freeze's tenure. Those days are usually masked-over due to the program reaching some enjoyable postseason heights in that stretch, but they did happen all the same.

Losses aside, the beginning of the kill shots for Freeze's tenure in Oxford likely came in 2016 on the heels of a Sugar Bowl win over Oklahoma State. The Rebels received its first Notice of Allegations from the NCAA early that year, and immediately the spin cycle started at Ole Miss. Pair that with a second Notice of Allegations and a Laremy Tunsil comment on Draft Night (bong mask included), and suddenly, Ole Miss had some off-field adversity to weather.

It failed.

The 2016 season started with 30 strong football minutes of play against Florida State at a neutral site, and it appeared that Ole Miss could compete for a national title. The Rebels ended up losing that game, had a similar start and finish against Alabama two weeks later, and the national title hopes were gone in the blink of an eye.

Injuries, poor defensive play and losses where the Rebels looked like a Bizarro image of themselves from earlier in the season sealed its 2016 fate. A 5-7 final record and no bowl game trip was only the beginning, however.

In the offseason, it came to light that Hugh Freeze had called an escort service in Tampa from his school-issued cell phone. Freeze was ultimately fired as a result, and now Ole Miss was left floundering in the midst of an NCAA investigation without a head coach.

The NCAA would drop its hammer soon enough, Matt Luke would be the head coach in Oxford for the next three seasons, and Ole Miss became the laughing stock of college football after a urinating celebration from its star wide receiver in 2019.

It seemed that from 2016 to 2019, Ole Miss could not catch a break from the Hugh Freeze-induced timeline, and it now appears to be emerging from the tunnel of that nightmare in Lane Kiffin's tenure.

Again, I'm not going to heap burning coals on the personal life of Hugh Freeze. I believe we all make mistakes and have instances we wish we had back, and Freeze is no exception. From a purely-football perspective, however, hailing Freeze as a savior of the Ole Miss program is erroneous at best.

Sure, there were highs comparable to ones that only those alive in the 1960s can remember, but there were also historic lows that ultimately came from a mismanagement of the program and sent Ole Miss fans to a place from which it has not been easy to return.

This Saturday, Freeze makes his return to Oxford as he continues on the path of trying to revive his coaching career. He is now the head coach of the Liberty Flames and has a quarterback at his disposal that can make plays happen at the drop of a hat. When Freeze emerges from the visiting tunnel on Saturday, he will likely be met with a chorus of cheers and boos as his complicated legacy in Oxford is still grappled with to this day. He's still wearing red and blue, albeit for a different team, and perhaps that's a poetic and fitting finish for a man whose storyline in Oxford was one of jubilation, heartbreak and everything in between.

