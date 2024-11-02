CONFIDENCE BOOST: What Records Did Ole Miss Football Break On Saturday?
The Ole Miss Rebels offense showed out in a big way on Saturday afternoon, tying and breaking multiple records in a dominating victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Rebels were led once again by quarterback Jaxson Dart who became the Ole Miss all-time total offense leader early in the first half.
Dart also set a school record for passing yards in a single game and tied the single game record for passing touchdowns at six, putting him with Ole Miss legends Eli Manning and Matt Coral.
Dart was not alone today, as senior wideout Jordan Watkins had one of the best games in Ole Miss history, recording program records of 254 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, including back-to-back passes from Dart of over 60 yards in the first half.
Watkins and Dart connected eight times on Saturday en route to this historic performance, but tight end Dae'Quan Wright led to the team in catches with a career-high nine receptions and another career high with 99 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rebels offense exploded for 63 points today, the most points in a conference game under head coach Lane Kiffin.
The Rebels' big day came without their leading receiver in Tre Harris who was a game-time decision on Saturday, and they also played without veteran tight end Caden Prieskorn.
Without two of their biggest offensive weapons, this performance gives the Rebels a big confidence boost as they have seemingly figured out a way to have offensive success without some key pieces on the field.
While the Rebels will celebrate this record-breaking day, their main focus is on next week as they take on the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs next Saturday. With their playoff hopes on the line, all eyes will be on Ole Miss as it looks to defend its home stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.