Confusing Florida QB DJ Lagway is Ole Miss' Key on Saturday | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses how this Ole Miss game against Florida may come down to the Rebels defensive line affecting Gators quarterback DJ Lagway. Lagway has a chance to be really good in his career, but he is still a true freshman, so the battle in this game will be Pete Golding's attempt to muddy the picture and force the freshman to beat you.
Next, we look at the running game for Ole Miss and wonder who will be the primary back on Saturday. Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin have played against Florida defensive coordinator Ron Roberts in the 2022 Sugar Bowl and in 2023 with the Auburn Tigers, and Roberts has done a really good job of making Ole Miss one dimensional in those meetings.
Ulysses Bentley, Domonique Thomas and Rashad Amos look like the top choices, but if Lane Kiffin is to be believed, Logan Diggs could see action at the position soon.
In our final segment of the day, we take the opportunity to talk about how over the last few weeks Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss have played clean games. If Ole Miss doesn't commit silly penalties, turn the ball over and go for fourth downs in this game, the Rebels should win. Florida needs Ole Miss to help them in this game, but expect the Gators to give their best against a Top 10 Ole Miss team.
