Heisman Watch: Did The Win Versus Liberty Improve Corral's Odds?

With only a month and two days remaining until the 2021 Heisman winner is announced, the race is beginning to tighten.

It is safe to say that a quarterback will be winning the award this season, with Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral leading the race most of the season. However, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III is making his case for the award with the regular season winding down.

According to Vegas Insider, Young is still leading the Heisman race followed by Walker and Corral. Young’s odds improved to +185 after beating rival LSU 20-14, Walker’s odds jumped up to +300 after getting upset by Purdue 40-29, and Corral’s odds dropped to +450 after beating Liberty 27-14.

Last week, Young’s odds were +190, Walker’s were +500, and Corral’s were +275.

While the odds for Young and Corral make sense, it is a head-scratcher seeing Walker move ahead of Corral in the race after Michigan State was upset by unranked Purdue. A jump like that in the odds would make sense after his week nine performance against rival Michigan when Walker rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns.

In week 10, Walker ran for 136 yards and made one trip to the endzone.

Corral has an opportunity to move up the Heisman odds this week when No. 16 Ole Miss welcomes No. 14 Texas A&M to Oxford this Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. Corral will be facing his last Top 25 opponent of the 2021 regular season this Saturday. If Corral wants to be in New York for the ceremony in December, he will need to put on a Heisman performance against the Aggies.

The players outside of the top three that are still in the Heisman conversation include:

Ohio State QB C.J Stroud (+450), Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams (+850), and Pittsburg QB Kenny Pickett (+2000).

