    • November 17, 2021
    Bowl Projections: Ole Miss a Lock For a New Year's Six Bowl Game?

    Where Do The Experts Have Ole Miss Finishing The Season?
    The Ole Miss Rebels beat No. 11 ranked Texas A&M last week 29-19 and currently have a great shot at finishing the 2021 regular season with 10 wins. That feat has not been accomplished by an Ole Miss team since 2015 and before that, 2003.

    All the Rebels have to do is beat Vanderbilt and rival Mississippi State to secure 10 wins on the season, a very doable task.

    A 10-win season will also give the Rebels the best chance at getting a New Year’s Six bowl game. With just two weeks left in the regular season, it is time to see where the experts have Ole Miss bowling this year.

    This week the projections are more in favor of Ole Miss making a New Year’s Six bowl:

    Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1), Glendale, AZ vs. Baylor

    Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1), New Orleans, LA vs. Oklahoma

    Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1), New Orleans, LA vs. Oklahoma 

    The experts love Ole Miss in a New Year’s Six bowl game right now. A 10-2 season will more than likely send the Rebels to New Orleans or Glendale.

    The last time the Rebels were in the Sugar Bowl it was New Year’s Day 2016, and the Rebels blew out Oklahoma State 48-20. Ole Miss finished the season 9-3 that year. 

    Getting the chance to finish the season playing Oklahoma or Baylor in the Sugar or Fiesta bowl would be a great way for the Rebels to start 2022.

