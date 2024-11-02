DART TO WATKINS: Ole Miss Extends Lead vs. Arkansas With 2 TD Passes
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels had opened up a 14-3 lead over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half on Saturday, but some stout defense and quick-hitting offense extended that lead rather quickly.
It was in the second quarter that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart connected down the sideline with wide receiver Jordan Watkins for a 62-yard score. That was the first play from scrimmage after an Arkansas possession that resulted in negative yardage.
You can view the touchdown pass below.
The Ole Miss defense then forced another stop, and Dart connected again with Watkins on the next possession down the opposite sideline for a 66-yard touchdown pass. You can view the second score below.
Ole Miss' other scores before these two came from quarterback Jaxson Dart connecting with tight end Dae'Quan Wright from four yards out and a fumble recovery in the end zone by the defense for a touchdown.
