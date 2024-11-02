The Grove Report

DART TO WATKINS: Ole Miss Extends Lead vs. Arkansas With 2 TD Passes

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Jordan Watkins have extended the lead over Arkansas.

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart / Ole Miss Athletics
The No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels had opened up a 14-3 lead over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first half on Saturday, but some stout defense and quick-hitting offense extended that lead rather quickly.

It was in the second quarter that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart connected down the sideline with wide receiver Jordan Watkins for a 62-yard score. That was the first play from scrimmage after an Arkansas possession that resulted in negative yardage.

Ole Miss' other scores before these two came from quarterback Jaxson Dart connecting with tight end Dae'Quan Wright from four yards out and a fumble recovery in the end zone by the defense for a touchdown.

Published
